The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Anders Blom

Blom, Anders

Anders Blom is Executive Vice President and Interim CFO of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB. Employed since 2014, Mr. Blom has more than 15 years of experience from international strategic business development and finance at Q-Med and Pharmacia. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Uppsala University. His last employment was as CEO of Nexttobe AB, a Swedish venture capital company.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman and Executive Vice President & Interim CFO: Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM)
November 03, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT)
Interview with the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman and Executive Vice President & Interim CFO: Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Both Bottom-Up and Top-Down Opportunities in Canada
Investing Where There is Growth in the World
Moving Past Home-Country Bias to Invest in World-Class Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Positive Outlook on Medical Office Buildings Despite Health Care REIT Caution
Dental and Veterinary Verticals Offer Compelling Opportunities for Investors
Medical Devices and Diagnostics a Way to Avoid Macro Health Care Noise
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This