Steven Bleiberg

Steven Bleiberg is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. He is involved with the design and development of investment strategies and is a contributor to Epoch’s thought leadership. Earlier, he was a portfolio manager at Legg Mason responsible for managing $7.5 billion in various asset allocation-based funds including Target Risk, Target Date and Dynamic Risk Management. Prior to that, he was the head of investment strategy at Citigroup Asset Management and a portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management. He is a co-author of Winning at Active Management: The Essential Roles of Culture, Philosophy and Technology. He received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard and a master’s degree from the Sloan School of Management at MIT, with a concentration in finance.