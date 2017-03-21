Daniel Birnbaum

Daniel Birnbaum has served as SodaStream International Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer since January 2007. From 2003 to 2006, he was the General Manager of Nike Israel. Mr. Birnbaum was a founding member of Nuvisio Corporation, a technology startup, and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2002. In 1995, Mr. Birnbaum established Pillsbury Israel and served as its Chief Executive Officer until 1999. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.