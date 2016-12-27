Beukema III, Henry S.

Henry S. Beukema

Henry S. Beukema III is Chairman, CEO and Co-Director of Research at Guyasuta Investment Advisors, Inc. He has 17 years of direct investment experience, first as Management Consultant at Deloitte Touche, where he was focused on health care and information technology; then in corporate finance at Mellon Financial, where he specialized in the media, cable and telecom industries; and later, in Mellon’s Corporate Strategy Department, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions. He joined Guyasuta in 2005 and became a Partner in 2009. He has been on the boards of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and National Aviary. Also, he graduated from the University of Chicago and the business school at the University of Pittsburgh.