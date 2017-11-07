Ton Berkien

Ton Berkien is Chief Business Officer of Nuevolution AB. Mr. Berkien joined the company in 2014. He has extensive experience in business development, market intelligence and corporate finance. His most recent position was at Takeda/Nycomed, where he was acting Head of Corporate Development/M&A, responsible for several M&A transactions in the U.S. and Europe as well as in various emerging growth markets like China, Brazil, India and Colombia. Prior to Takeda, he held a similar position at Nycomed Pharmaceuticals. From 2003 to 2007, Mr. Berkien was Director of Competitive Intelligence at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for CI project management in both the R&D and commercial organization. Earlier, Mr. Berkien held senior manager positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Rijnconsult, KPMG and Gilde Investment Management. Mr. Berkien has a B.A. degree in economics from the Saxion University of Applied Science in Holland and an LSid from PwC/Harvard Business School/IMD.