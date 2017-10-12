Rouven Bergmann

Rouven Bergmann is Chief Financial Officer of Medidata Solutions, Inc. Responsible for Medidata’s financial and investor relations functions, Mr. Bergmann brings a breadth of experience to his role as CFO. Previously, Mr. Bergmann was CFO of the multibillion-dollar software business SAP North America, where he was responsible for overseeing all financial activities for SAP’s largest business unit. His key accomplishments include driving SAP’s transition from a traditional licensing model to SaaS and leading transformational acquisition integrations. Since joining SAP in 2005, Mr. Bergmann served as Chief Operating Officer for SAP’s global R&D organization, as well as in key leadership roles in Waldorf, Germany; Bangalore, India; and Palo Alto. Mr. Bergmann holds master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and business administration from Technical University of Kaiserslautern in Germany, and a Ph.D. in economics and finance from the University of Munich in Germany.