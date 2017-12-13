The Wall Street Transcript
Paul Benson

Paul Benson, M.Sc., BE, B.Sc., serves as SSR Mining Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors. He has been employed at SSR Mining since August 2015 and brings to the company 30 years of experience in various technical and business capacities. Most recently, Mr. Benson was CEO and Managing Director of Troy Resources Limited. Prior to that, for 20 years he held a number of executive and operating roles in Australia and overseas with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Renison Goldfields. Mr. Benson holds a Bachelor of Science in geology and exploration geophysics, and a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, both from the University of Sydney. He also earned a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment from the Securities Institute of Australia and a Sloan Master of Science in management from the London Business School.

