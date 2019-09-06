Joel Beam

Joel Beam is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of Salient Partners, L.P. Mr. Beam is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of real estate strategies at Salient. He is a seasoned investment professional with over 20 years of experience in real estate securities research and investment management. Mr. Beam is nationally recognized for his experience in managing preferred and senior securities. Previously, Mr. Beam was a partner and portfolio manager at Kensington Investment Group, Inc. and a member of the firm’s executive committee. He joined Kensington in 1995 as a senior analyst and began managing portfolios in 1997. In 2009, Kensington was acquired by Forward Management, and subsequently in 2015, Salient acquired Forward. Mr. Beam previously worked at Liquidity Financial Advisors, where he valued and priced real estate limited partnership and institutional securities and their underlying properties. Mr. Beam holds a Bachelor of Arts with honors from the University of California, Berkeley.