Brad Barth

Brad Barth is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Mr. Barth is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX) and the Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund (MUTF:GISOX). He is also a Senior Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the global financial sector. He is a key member of the team covering Northern Europe. Mr. Barth joined Grandeur Peak in 2015 from Goldman Sachs, where he was an EMEA financial institutions analyst for four years. In this role, he covered French and Benelux financial institutions during the European sovereign debt crisis. Mr. Barth graduated from the University of Utah with a B.A. in philosophy and received a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics. He has taught a graduate-level game theory at the University of Utah. Mr. Barth has lived in London and Sao Paulo and speaks Portuguese. Mr. Barth and his wife, Brittany, have two children. Mr. Barth enjoys reading and writing.