Barag, Jerry

Jerry Barag serves as Chief Executive Officer of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. and is a member of the firm’s board of directors. He joined the company in 2013 and brings over 30 years of real estate, timberland and investment experience, including expertise in acquisitions, divestitures, asset management, property management and financing. Mr. Barag previously served as a Principal at TimberStar Advisors, an Atlanta-based timberland investment consulting firm, where he specialized in acquiring and managing U.S. timberlands. From 2004 to September 2011, he served as Managing Director of TimberStar, a timberland investment joint venture of iStar Financial, Inc. and other institutional investors. While at TimberStar, he oversaw the acquisition of more than $1.4 billion of timberlands in Arkansas, Louisiana, Maine and Texas. He previously served at an Atlanta-based investment manager specializing in timberland investment planning and at Lend Lease Real Estate Investments, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of the investment committee. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School.

