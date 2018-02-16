Balsamo Jr., Robert

Robert Balsamo

Robert Balsamo Jr. is Senior Vice President and Senior Research Analyst of B. Riley FBR, Inc. Mr. Balsamo came to FBR — now B. Riley FBR, Inc. — from UBS Securities, LLC, where he served as a director and analyst focused on MLP research. Prior to UBS, he held energy-focused research and investment banking positions at Global Hunter Securities, LLC. He holds a B.A. from Colgate University and an MBA from Tulane University.