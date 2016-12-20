Robert S. Bacarella

Robert S. Bacarella is Founder, President and Portfolio Manager of Monetta Financial Services Inc. He began managing a growth portfolio for a Fortune 500 company pension plan in the mid-1970s. In 1979, Mr. Bacarella started an investment club, which eventually grew into an investment partnership in the early 1980s. In 1984, the partnership transformed into Monetta Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment advisory firm. In 1986, the flagship Monetta Fund was launched, emphasizing a growth-oriented investing philosophy. In 2006, the Monetta Young Investor Fund was launched, combining a passive/active investment approach. The passive portion seeks to minimize performance uncertainty relative to the market, while the active portion emphasizes large-capitalization growth stocks with a high degree of earnings sustainability and growth.