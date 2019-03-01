Babbitt, Keefer

The Wall Street Transcript
Keefer Babbitt is a global Research Analyst on the Energy & Materials industry team at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. He is part of the International Stalwarts team and is a key member of the team covering South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the Nordics. He joined Grandeur Peak Global Advisors in 2012 and is currently a CFA Level III candidate. Mr. Babbitt graduated magna cum laude from the University of Utah with a B.S. in finance. He was the President of the University of Utah Finance Club and Treasurer at Beta Theta Pi – Gamma Beta Chapter. Mr. Babbitt and his wife, Riley, live in Salt Lake City. Mr. Babbitt enjoys running, traveling and playing basketball.

