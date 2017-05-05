James Ayer

James Ayer, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of the Oppenheimer International Equity Fund at OppenheimerFunds. He rejoined the firm in February 2013, having previously worked on the global equity team, focusing on the Asia Pacific region, commodities and smaller-cap companies. Mr. Ayer was also a portfolio manager, general partner and member of the executive management committee at Tiedemann Investment Group, where he founded the Tiedemann/Ayer Asian Fund. He received a B.A. from Yale University and an M.A. from Oxford University.