The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Amir Arif

Amir Arif is an Oil & Gas Analyst in Cormark Securities Inc.’s Institutional Equity Research division. He joined the firm in 2014. Mr. Arif’s career includes previous investment experience with Stifel, Friedman Billings Ramsey, and Waterous Securities, as well as previous engineering experience with Fletcher Challenge, Koch Exploration and Norcen Energy. He received his B.S. in petroleum engineering with distinction from the University of Alberta in 1994 and his MBA in finance from the University of Calgary in 1999. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, Association for Investment Management and Research, since 1999.

Related Interviews:

Opportunities in Energy Due to Dislocation Between Commodities and Equities
January 19, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Chairman: Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)
Interview with the President, CEO, Secretary and Director: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)
Interview with the Director, President and CEO: Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Achieving Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns Over an Investment Cycle
Active Investing with a Focus on Building Capital
Having an Analytical Advantage to Stock Picking
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
An Optimistic Outlook on an Under-Appreciated Oil & Gas Sector
Opportunities in Energy Due to Dislocation Between Commodities and Equities
Theme Shifting from Volatility to Returns in Oil and Gas Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 