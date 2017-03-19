Larry Antonatos

Larry Antonatos is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Public Securities Group. Mr. Antonatos has over 25 years of investment experience and is a portfolio manager for the Public Securities Group’s Diversified Real Assets Strategy. Before joining the Diversified Real Assets team, Mr. Antonatos was a product manager for the firm’s equity business, where he was responsible for the development and growth of new and existing investment strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2011, Mr. Antonatos was a portfolio manager for a U.S. REIT strategy for 10 years. He also has investment experience with direct property, CMBS and mortgage loans. Mr. Antonatos earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University.