Antolik, David G.

David G. Antolik has been the Chief Lending Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of S&T Bancorp, Inc. since April 2008. Mr. Antolik has been the Chief Lending Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of S&T Bancorp, Inc. since January 2008. In addition to his current role, he serves on the Indiana County Development Corporation Board, the Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania Board, the IUP Research Institute Board and Residential Revival Indiana Board as well as the Lively Arts Advisory Council. In his previous experience, Mr. Antolik served as an Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending at S&T Bancorp, Inc. from August 2004 to December 2007. He served as a Senior Vice President in the Commercial Lending Area from January 2002 to August 2004, and was Vice President of Commercial Lending from September 2000 to December 2001. Mr. Antolik joined S&T Bancorp, Inc. in 1990. He is a graduate of IUP.