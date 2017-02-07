Rick Anderson

Rick Anderson is Investment and Product Strategist of Hull Tactical Asset Allocation, LLC. Mr. Anderson joined Hull Investments, LLC in 1999 and serves as the organization’s Chief Investment Officer, advising on strategic asset allocation and the collaborative development of profitable, shorter-term trading models. Mr. Anderson began his career in finance as a securities analyst at The Value Line Investment Survey, one of the first firms to use statistical techniques for stock selection. While there, he became an editor and then Portfolio Manager of the flagship Value Line Fund and Value Line Income Fund. He was instrumental in developing the Strategic Asset Management Trust, Value Line’s first mutual fund to use stock and bond market forecasts to drive the asset allocation process. Mr. Anderson went on to serve as Managing Director of Rothschild Asset Management, the New York affiliate of the French and British Rothschild Group. There, he ran equity, balanced and fixed income portfolios for corporations and high net worth individuals, while also conducting research on computer-driven stock-selection models and forecasting financial markets. Mr. Anderson’s continued interest and research on financial markets with an emphasis on asset allocation eventually led him to author a book about forecasting called Market Timing Models, published in 1996 by Irwin Professional Publishing. Mr. Anderson received his MBA in finance from New York University and his B.A. with honors from the University of California at San Diego.