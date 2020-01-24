Peter Anderson

Peter Anderson is the President of Boston Advisors. Mr. Anderson has been with Boston Advisors for over 10 years working as CMO and a member of the management committee. As President, he is responsible for overseeing the firm’s equity, alternative investment and general business practices. Previously, he was with Clay Finlay as a managing director and a member of the board of directors. He has also held various management, sales and marketing positions at Franklin Templeton Institutional, Bankers Trust Company and Citibank. Mr. Anderson received a B.S. degree from Northeastern University and an MBA from Syracuse University. He is a Founder and President of the Boston Investment Professionals.