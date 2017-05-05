The Wall Street Transcript
Naveen Anand

Anand, Naveen

Naveen Anand was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. in September 2014. He has over 25 years of experience in the property/casualty insurance industry, with significant underwriting experience in specialty commercial lines. Most recently, Mr. Anand served as U.S. Chief Executive and Global Chief Operating Officer of Torus Insurance Holdings Ltd. In these roles, he oversaw the development of the company’s global operating platform, U.S. specialty underwriting platforms, and all Torus business lines in North and South America. From 2002 to 2009, Mr. Anand served CNA Financial Corporation as President and Chief Underwriting Officer for their Commercial Insurance Division; President, Central Region; and Vice President, New Jersey Region. From 1988 to 2002, Mr. Anand was with Chubb Group of Insurance Companies in underwriting and management roles with increasing responsibilities. He started his career with St. Paul Insurance Company.

Interview with the President and CEO: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
May 05, 2017

