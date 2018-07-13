Francis R. Amato

Francis R. Amato is Chief Executive Officer of electroCore, Inc. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Amato is responsible for setting and carrying out the vision for electroCore, Inc. Prior to joining the company in 2012, Mr. Amato spent 22 years in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently at Merck, where he served as Vice President of the Specialty Commercial Operations Group within Global Human Health. Mr. Amato has extensive commercial experience in health care, serving previously as Executive Director, Global Business Operations at Schering-Plough; Business Unit Lead, Oncology at Ligand Pharmaceuticals; National Sales Director, Specialty Managed Markets at Pfizer Inc.; and National Sales Director, Hospitals at Pharmacia Corporation. Mr. Amato started his career with The Upjohn Company as a sales representative in New York City. Prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, he was an infantry medic in the 82nd Airborne Division within the U.S. Army. Mr. Amato received a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University, Graziadio School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from St. John’s University.