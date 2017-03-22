Michael J. Alpert

Michael J. Alpert is Portfolio Manager of Stralem & Company Incorporated. Mr. Alpert focuses on research for the firm’s US Large Cap Equity Strategy. Prior to joining Stralem in 2010, Mr. Alpert was a managing director at J&W Seligman & Co. where he was the Portfolio Manager and Head of the Seligman Small Company Growth Team. Mr. Alpert joined J&W Seligman in 1999 from business school as an investment analyst and became Portfolio Manager in 2006. He had security-selection responsibility in a variety of sectors, including consumer, technology, industrials, financials and commercial services. Prior to business school, Mr. Alpert was a manager for seven years at Andersen Consulting where he did technology and strategic consulting in the Communications Industry Group. Mr. Alpert received his B.A. from the University of Connecticut Honors Program and his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.