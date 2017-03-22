The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Michael J. Alpert

Alpert, Michael J.

Michael J. Alpert is Portfolio Manager of Stralem & Company Incorporated. Mr. Alpert focuses on research for the firm’s US Large Cap Equity Strategy. Prior to joining Stralem in 2010, Mr. Alpert was a managing director at J&W Seligman & Co. where he was the Portfolio Manager and Head of the Seligman Small Company Growth Team. Mr. Alpert joined J&W Seligman in 1999 from business school as an investment analyst and became Portfolio Manager in 2006. He had security-selection responsibility in a variety of sectors, including consumer, technology, industrials, financials and commercial services. Prior to business school, Mr. Alpert was a manager for seven years at Andersen Consulting where he did technology and strategic consulting in the Communications Industry Group. Mr. Alpert received his B.A. from the University of Connecticut Honors Program and his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This