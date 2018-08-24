Christina Alfandary

Christina Alfandary is Managing Director, ESG and Sustainable Investments at GAMCO Asset Management Inc. At GAMCO, Ms. Alfandary oversees the company’s expansion of its ESG integration efforts and ESG investing capabilities. Ms. Alfandary has over 25 years of experience in the investment business. Prior to rejoining GAMCO, she served as Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., until 2015. Among her responsibilities, she was instrumental in a U.S. product launch of an innovative green bond product developed in collaboration with the World Bank. Prior to Nikko AM, she was a vice president at GAMCO Investors from 2000 to 2005 where she worked with institutional and high net worth clients. Her investment experience includes working at Morgan Stanley from 1990 to 2000, as both a banker and in institutional fixed income sales and trading. Ms. Alfandary is an active speaker at conferences and panels related to ESG. She has additionally appeared on TV and radio programs focused on ESG and responsible investing education. She is a guest lecturer on ESG investing at Fordham University. A native of California, Ms. Alfandary received an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School after earning her B.A. from Lewis & Clark College.