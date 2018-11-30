Andrew Alexander

Andrew Alexander is Director and Portfolio Manager of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund at Brookfield Investment Management Inc. Andrew Alexander has 14 years of experience and is a vice president on Brookfield’s global infrastructure team. He is responsible for covering energy infrastructure as well as infrastructure securities that focus on the water and transportation sectors in Europe and Australia/New Zealand. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2008, Mr. Alexander was with SNL Financial where he specialized in the energy sector, which encompassed power, natural gas and coal, and he launched a full analysis of master limited partnerships. Mr. Alexander earned a master’s in corporate finance degree from the SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.