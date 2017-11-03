Julian Aleksov

Julian Aleksov is Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB. Mr. Aleksov co-founded Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB in 1999 and has been its Executive Chairman since May 2015 and its Executive Director since 1999. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB until May 28, 2015. Mr. Aleksov coordinates research projects, strategic development within bio-organic chemistry and strategic development of global intangible assets. He is a Co-Owner of Alceco International S.A.