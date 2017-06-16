The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Waqaas Al-Siddiq

Al-Siddiq, Waqaas

Waqaas Al-Siddiq is Chairman, CEO and Founder of Biotricity. Mr. Al-Siddiq is a serial entrepreneur, a former investment adviser and an expert in wireless communication technology. Academically, he was distinguished for his various innovative designs in digital, analog, embedded and micro-electro-mechanical products. His work was published in various conferences and textbooks such as IEEE and the National Communication Council. Mr. Al-Saddiq has held several high-level design positions in IBM, AMD and Intel. His achievements have been numerous in both the technical and academic world. Coupled with this, he has vast experience in leading various groups through his board experience and executive roles within startups, midsized companies and nonprofits. Mr. Al-Siddiq has a dual bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and economics, a master’s in computer engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology, and a master’s in management from Henley Business School. He is completing his doctorate in business administration at Henley, with a focus on transformative innovations and billion-dollar markets.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
June 16, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR)
Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Stable Japanese Companies for the Long Term
Looking at Discounted Cash Flow, Insider Buying and Other Factors
Investing with a Concentrated, High-Quality Growth Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies
Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This