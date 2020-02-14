Amanda Agati

Amanda Agati, CFA, is the Chief Investment Strategist for PNC Financial Services Group. She leads the team that establishes overall strategic and tactical asset allocation guidance of client portfolios, oversees the evolution of investment processes, provides thought leadership on key investment issues and authors numerous publications. She also performs research and analytics that drive the overall investment recommendations of the firm, while also managing the firm’s asset allocation models. She received a finance degree from Penn State and is a member of several boards of nonprofit organizations.