The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Amanda Agati

Agati, Amanda

Amanda Agati, CFA, is the Chief Investment Strategist for PNC Financial Services Group. She leads the team that establishes overall strategic and tactical asset allocation guidance of client portfolios, oversees the evolution of investment processes, provides thought leadership on key investment issues and authors numerous publications. She also performs research and analytics that drive the overall investment recommendations of the firm, while also managing the firm’s asset allocation models. She received a finance degree from Penn State and is a member of several boards of nonprofit organizations.

Related Interviews:

Looking at the Past and the Present to Gain Insights into the Probable Future
February 14, 2020

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Interview with the President and CEO: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Strategy That Offers Higher Current Yield and Downside Protection
Driving Overall Returns Through Stock Selection in the SMID- and Small-Cap Space
Looking at the Past and the Present to Gain Insights into the Probable Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nonbank Lenders Creating Competition and Pressure in the Banking Sector
Banks in the Western Region Finished Very Strong in 2019
Budgets and Consolidation Will Be Focus Areas in 2020
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 