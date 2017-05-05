Harsha V. Agadi

Harsha V. Agadi is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Crawford & Company. He is also Chairman of GHS Holdings, LLC, with investments in restaurants, hospitality and other related industries. Mr. Agadi has 30 years’ experience in various senior leadership positions for several food service and franchise companies as well as Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, Mr. Agadi serves on the boards of Belmond Ltd., Crawford & Company and Diversified Foodservice Supply, Inc. He currently extends his work with these boards via his presence on the Audit, Investment and Compensation Committees and taking on the role of Compensation Committee Chair for Belmond Ltd. A member of the board of Crawford & Company since 2010, Mr. Agadi is very familiar with its management, operations and strategic planning process. Until very recently he also chaired the Compensation Committee prior to becoming the Interim CEO in August 2015. Mr. Agadi is on the board of Eaglebrook School in Massachusetts and Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, his alma mater. In India, he serves as Chairman of the board of SKSVMA College of Engineering & Technology, a top 10 institution in Karnataka, India. Mr. Agadi is an active donor via GHS Charitable Foundation at Duke University, where he established an endowment at the Fuqua School of Business. The Harshavardhan V. Agadi Scholarship is awarded each year to two promising female students from India.