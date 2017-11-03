The Wall Street Transcript
Eric A. Adams

Adams, Eric A.

Eric A. Adams is President and CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Adams is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 25 years’ experience in company and capital formation, global market development, mergers & acquisitions, licensing and corporate governance. Mr. Adams previously served as CEO at enGene Inc., which he led from a nascent startup to becoming a venture capital-backed leader in gene therapy. Prior to enGene, Inc., he held key senior roles in global market development with QLT Inc. (Vancouver), Advanced Tissues Science Inc. (La Jolla), Abbott Laboratories (Chicago) and Fresenius AG (Germany). Mr. Adams is well-regarded in the Canadian biotech industry for his service as a strategic adviser to a number of early-stage biotech companies, as a previous Chairman of BIOTECanada’s Emerging Company Advisory Board and for his extensive generosity in mentoring biotech entrepreneurs. He is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States and holds a Master of International Business from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Southern Indiana.

Interview with the President and CEO: InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)
November 03, 2017

