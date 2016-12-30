U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017

Christopher Wheeler is a U.S. Banking Analyst at Atlantic Equities LLP. Mr. Wheeler joined Atlantic Equities LLP in 2015, bringing extensive experience to its bank coverage. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Mr. Wheeler held a number of planning roles at Barclays Bank in the 1980s before becoming its first Head of IR. He joined Lehman Brothers in 1988 to cover European banks and has subsequently had senior bank research roles at Fox-Pitt, Kelton, Bear Stearns and Mediobanca. Profile

Mr. Wheeler: I am an Equities Analyst who covers U.S. banks,