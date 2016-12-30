Three Strategies for Managing Assets for High-Net-Worth Clients

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 30, 2016
TWST: Can you tell me a little bit about the firm and what strategy you use to invest and protect your clients' monetary positions?
Benjamin Lau is Co-CIO/Principal of Apriem Advisors. Mr. Lau, while overseeing the day-to-day management of client portfolios, works to uncover the global macroeconomic story. Prior to joining Apriem Advisors in 2002, Mr. Lau was with Fidelity Investments from June 1998 to February 2002. He graduated with a degree in economics from the University of California, San Diego. Profile
Mr. Lau: So Apriem Advisors,