The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 27, 2017

Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks

Chimera Bohlen, Jacquelynne
Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen, CFA, is a Managing Director based in Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.’s Portland office where she covers community and regional banks headquartered in the Western United States. Prior to joining the firm in September 2003, she was an Assistant Branch Manager for Wells Fargo Financial where she spent the majority of her days tailoring loan products to meet borrowers’ individual needs and working through collection issues with delinquent borrowers. Ms. Bohlen received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a double major in business economics and communication, and she is a CFA charterholder. Profile
TWST: Let's start with a look back at 2016. Were there many surprises? Did the year evolve the way you expected?

Ms. Bohlen: From an economic standpoint, it

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This