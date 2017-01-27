The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 27, 2017

Maximizing Total Returns with a U.S. Multisector Fixed Income Fund

Brown, Christopher P.
Christopher P. Brown Jr., CFA, is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Division and a member of the portfolio strategy team for U.S. taxable strategies. Mr. Brown is also Co-Portfolio Manager of the Total Return Fund. Before assuming his current role, Mr. Brown was an Associate Portfolio Manager on the U.S. Taxable Bond team and a Portfolio Investment Strategist on the Fixed Income Quantitative team. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. in 2005, he was employed as a Fixed Income Analyst and Trader by Riggs Investment Advisors, Inc., in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was an Investment Analyst for Cambridge Associates LLC in Arlington, Virginia. He earned a B.A. in economics from Washington and Lee University and an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. Mr. Brown also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
TWST: Can you describe your role in the firm and any funds that you manage?

Mr. Brown: I am a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Group at T. Rowe Price, and I

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Vice President, Oil Sands Manufacturing: Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Assuming a Higher Risk Profile if Tax Rates are Lowered
Awaiting Service Cost Impact on E&P Sector
A Constructive Outlook for U.S. Integrated Oil, E&Ps and Refineries
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This