Maximizing Total Returns with a U.S. Multisector Fixed Income Fund

TWST: Can you describe your role in the firm and any funds that you manage?
Christopher P. Brown Jr., CFA, is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Division and a member of the portfolio strategy team for U.S. taxable strategies. Mr. Brown is also Co-Portfolio Manager of the Total Return Fund. Before assuming his current role, Mr. Brown was an Associate Portfolio Manager on the U.S. Taxable Bond team and a Portfolio Investment Strategist on the Fixed Income Quantitative team. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. in 2005, he was employed as a Fixed Income Analyst and Trader by Riggs Investment Advisors, Inc., in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was an Investment Analyst for Cambridge Associates LLC in Arlington, Virginia. He earned a B.A. in economics from Washington and Lee University and an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. Mr. Brown also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
Mr. Brown: I am a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Group at T. Rowe Price, and I