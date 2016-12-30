The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 30, 2016

Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe

Crawford, Kenneth
Kenneth Crawford is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Argent Capital Management LLC. Mr. Crawford performs market research and is actively involved in portfolio management activities with a focus on the consumer discretionary, energy, financials, health care, materials and utilities sectors. Mr. Crawford has 20 years’ experience in the industry. Prior to joining Argent Capital Management LLC in 2002, he was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investment Management, where he oversaw the American Century Select Fund. Additionally, he worked as an Analyst for Texas Commerce Bank. Mr. Crawford earned a degree in economics and a Master of Finance from the prestigious Applied Securities Analysis program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Mr. Crawford serves on the Corporate Givers Committee for the Missouri Botanical Garden. Profile
James, Meghan
Meghan James is Director of Client Service, responsible for the daily oversight and coordination of Argent Capital Management LLC's client service activities on behalf of our institutional clients. Ms. James and her team are responsible for implementing this service initiative which includes working closely with marketing/sales, operations, compliance and the portfolio management teams within the company.  This initiative begins with the integration of all new client accounts and continues with developing an understanding of our clients' needs and objectives, serves as our clients' advocate within the firm, and communicates proactively with key contacts regarding all aspects of the client relationship. Ms. James has 10 years of client service experience within the industry.  She earned a B.A. in psychology from Georgetown University and is a former board member of the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund. Profile
TWST: I've been reviewing some materials from your website, and so I have the current summary information. I thought maybe to begin with you could tell me a little bit about the
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
Interview with the President and CEO: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Dividend Growth from a Scientific Perspective
Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe
Offering Strong Client Service and Risk-Adjusted Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Banking Sector Offers Attractive Investments Despite State of Regulations
U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017
Challenging Economic Backdrop Hinders Growth for Canada Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This