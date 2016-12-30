Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 30, 2016
TWST: I've been reviewing some materials from your website, and so I have the current summary information. I thought maybe to begin with you could tell me a little bit about the
Kenneth Crawford is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Argent Capital Management LLC. Mr. Crawford performs market research and is actively involved in portfolio management activities with a focus on the consumer discretionary, energy, financials, health care, materials and utilities sectors. Mr. Crawford has 20 years’ experience in the industry. Prior to joining Argent Capital Management LLC in 2002, he was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investment Management, where he oversaw the American Century Select Fund. Additionally, he worked as an Analyst for Texas Commerce Bank. Mr. Crawford earned a degree in economics and a Master of Finance from the prestigious Applied Securities Analysis program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Mr. Crawford serves on the Corporate Givers Committee for the Missouri Botanical Garden. Profile
Meghan James is Director of Client Service, responsible for the daily oversight and coordination of Argent Capital Management LLC's client service activities on behalf of our institutional clients. Ms. James and her team are responsible for implementing this service initiative which includes working closely with marketing/sales, operations, compliance and the portfolio management teams within the company. This initiative begins with the integration of all new client accounts and continues with developing an understanding of our clients' needs and objectives, serves as our clients' advocate within the firm, and communicates proactively with key contacts regarding all aspects of the client relationship. Ms. James has 10 years of client service experience within the industry. She earned a B.A. in psychology from Georgetown University and is a former board member of the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund. Profile