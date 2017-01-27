The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 27, 2017

Looking for Catalysts in the Southwest Banking Segment

Rabatin, Brett
Brett Rabatin, CFA, is a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co. covering Southwest banks. Mr. Rabatin has been on the sell side since 1998, having worked for Sterne Agee, FTN Midwest and JC Bradford. Prior experience also includes an Analyst position with Mercer Capital focusing on transaction advisory and valuation services for financial institutions. Mr. Rabatin was recognized as the number one stock picker in The Wall Street Journal's Best on The Street survey for banks and thrifts in 2002, among 97 analysts, and recognized as number two overall, in all sectors, in 2003 in Forbes and StarMine. He was also the number one earnings estimator in 2013 and number two in 2004 and 2011 within the bank/thrift sector. Profile
TWST: Please introduce your coverage and tell us about the regional economies that they operate in.

Mr. Rabatin: I've covered the Texas bank group for many years,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This