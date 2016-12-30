Interview with the President and CEO and the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer: S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> December 30, 2016
TWST: Could you provide a brief overview of the bank and talk a little bit about its recent history?
Todd D. Brice is President and CEO of S&T Bancorp, Inc., and also serves as a member of the S&T Bancorp, Inc. board of directors. A seasoned banking professional with expertise in every facet of the financial industry, Mr. Brice has been an S&T Bank employee since 1984. Prior to his appointment as President and CEO, Mr. Brice served as President and Chief Operating Officer. In his long history with S&T Bank, Mr. Brice has served in positions at every level of the organization, including Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, Senior Vice President, Vice President, and Commercial Loan Officer. An active member of the community, Mr. Brice serves on the board of directors for the Indiana Regional Medical Center and is a board member for both the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Pittsburgh chapter of the World Presidents’ Organization. Mr. Brice earned a B.A. in business administration from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He also completed a three-year program through the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Profile David G. Antolik has been the Chief Lending Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of S&T Bancorp, Inc. since April 2008. Mr. Antolik has been the Chief Lending Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of S&T Bancorp, Inc. since January 2008. In addition to his current role, he serves on the Indiana County Development Corporation Board, the Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania Board, the IUP Research Institute Board and Residential Revival Indiana Board as well as the Lively Arts Advisory Council. In his previous experience, Mr. Antolik served as an Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending at S&T Bancorp, Inc. from August 2004 to December 2007. He served as a Senior Vice President in the Commercial Lending Area from January 2002 to August 2004, and was Vice President of Commercial Lending from September 2000 to December 2001. Mr. Antolik joined S&T Bancorp, Inc. in 1990. He is a graduate of IUP. Profile
Mr. Brice: S&T Bank is headquartered in Indiana,