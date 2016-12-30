The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> December 30, 2016

Interview with the President and CEO and the Executive Vice President and CFO: Paragon Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:PBNC)

Crouse, Steven E.
Steven E. Crouse is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Paragon Commercial Corporation. Mr. Crouse is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day financial processes of the bank, as well as focusing on the strategy behind budgets, planning, forecasts, contract review, developing policies, asset liability management and vendor relations. With more than 23 years in the industry, Mr. Crouse is a great asset to Paragon Bank and all of its clients. Prior to becoming Paragon Bank’s CFO more than nine years ago, Mr. Crouse spent eight years at McGladrey & Pullen, where he worked in both the audit and tax divisions. In 1998, Mr. Crouse became the Controller at Capital Bank, which at the time was a $90 million startup. He was Capital Bank’s interim CFO for nine months before joining Paragon Bank in early 2005 to start the finance department, which had previously been outsourced. Mr. Crouse is a CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. In the community, Mr. Crouse has been an active Cub and Boy Scout leader, including five years as a Cub Master for a pack with 110 cubs. He joined the Occoneechee Council board of directors eight years ago and spent the past two years as the Director of Finance, also serving on the executive committee, the investment committee, the finance committee and the audit committee (Ex-Officio). He has been awarded numerous leadership awards for his service with the Boy Scouts of America and is an Eagle Scout himself. Additionally, he served on the board for The First Tee of the Triangle, where he was Treasurer and part of the executive committee, and he is still on the board for Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina where he is also Treasurer. For his active involvement in the community, he was selected by Triangle Business Journal as the 2013 Triangle CFO of the Year. A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Mr. Crouse attended NC State University, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business management. Profile
Hatley, Robert C.
Robert C. Hatley, President and CEO, founded Paragon Commercial Corporation — Paragon Bank — in 1999. A native of Concord, Mr. Hatley received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. For the next 14 years, he served with Wachovia Bank as a Field Representative, a Credit Manager, a Branch Manager and City Executive.  From 1988 to 1998 Mr. Hatley worked with Peoples/Centura Bank, serving the last four years as Regional Market Manager of the Wake County commercial market. Mr. Hatley was named 2008 Carolinas Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for financial services. Mr. Hatley has been involved in community service for many years. In 2015 he was appointed by Gov. Pat McCrory to serve a four-year term on Appalachian State University’s board of trustees. He also served as the 2015-2016 Chairman of the North Carolina Bankers Association and on the Leadership Council of the WakeEd Partnership. Previously he served as Chairman of the board of the Cary Chamber of Commerce.  He is also past President of the Cary Rotary Club and past Director of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Hospice of Wake County, Wake Med Foundation and North Carolina Chamber.  He served as Chairman of First Tee of the Triangle in 2014 and is the past Chairman of the foundation board of the Cary Rotary Club. In addition, he served on the board of visitors of Appalachian State University. Profile
TWST: Can you describe the bank and its primary services?

Mr. Hatley: We opened in May of 1999 and offer businesses and individuals a private banking experience.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
Interview with the President and CEO: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Dividend Growth from a Scientific Perspective
Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe
Offering Strong Client Service and Risk-Adjusted Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Banking Sector Offers Attractive Investments Despite State of Regulations
U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017
Challenging Economic Backdrop Hinders Growth for Canada Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This