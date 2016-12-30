Interview with the President and CEO: Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> December 30, 2016
TWST: Can you just tell us a little bit about the bank and what you think it does well?
Gregory A. Dufour has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation since January 2009. He joined the company in April 2001 as Senior Vice President of finance. In August 2002, he assumed additional responsibility for operations and technology until December 2003. In January 2004, Mr. Dufour was named Chief Banking Officer for the company and President and Chief Operating Officer for Camden National Bank. And then in January 2006, he became President and CEO for Camden National Bank and Chairman of the board of directors of Acadia Trust. Mr. Dufour also serves on the board of directors of Camden National Bank. Before joining the company, he was Managing Director of finance and a member of the executive operating group for IBEX Capital Markets in Boston. In addition to his experience at IBEX, Mr. Dufour held various financial management positions with FleetBoston Corporation and its affiliates, including Vice President and Controller of Debt Capital Markets, Controller of Investment Banking and Banking Group Controller. Mr. Dufour has served in various volunteer capacities for numerous community-related organizations and currently serves as a trustee and Corporate Secretary of Pen Bay Healthcare System in Rockport, Maine, and a trustee of MaineHealth in Portland, Maine.
Mr. Dufour: Camden National Bank is almost a $4 billion bank, headquartered