Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Jeffrey K. Ball is the Founder of Friendly Hills Bank in Whittier, California, where he currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Ball is a member of the Executive Committee and board of directors of the American Bankers Association where he serves as Vice Chairman of their Government Relations Council Administrative Committee and was a member of their Grassroots Committee. He is a past Chairman of the California Bankers Association where he currently serves on the board of directors and is Chairman of their Federal Government Relations Committee. He was the Lead Petitioner for the establishment of the Kinetic Academy Charter School in Huntington Beach where he currently serves as Board Chair and is also a Founder and current Chairman of the Whittier Union High School District Educational Foundation. He is a member of the board of directors of Data Center, Inc., a bank technology company based in Hutchinson, Kansas, where he also serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Ball is a past President of the Whittier Host Lions Club and currently serves on the Endowment Committee for the YMCA of Greater Whittier as well as the Economic Forecast Committee for the Orange County Business Council. He served by appointment as Co-Chairman of the Legal Services Trust Fund of the State Bar of California, the Bond Oversight Committee for the Whittier Union High School District, the board of overseers for the Endeavor Academy Charter School in Huntington Beach and the School Site Council for Brywood Elementary School in Irvine. He has also been active in a number of community and civic organizations with board experiences that include the Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce, Orange County Business Council, Junior Achievement, Poet Council Advisory Group at Whittier College, University of Puget Sound Alumni Council and the Whittier High School Alumni Association. Mr. Ball earned a master’s degree in business administration from Whittier College in 1989 and a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the University of Puget Sound in 1986. Profile

Mr. Ball: Friendly Hills Bank is what I like to refer to