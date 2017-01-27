Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 27, 2017
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?
Benjamin C. Halliburton, CFA, is a Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Tradition Capital Management, LLC. He oversees the investment research and strategy. He also heads the Investment Committee and covers the energy and technology sectors. Earlier, he worked at Brundage, Story & Rose where he was Director of Research and responsible for overseeing the firm's equity selection process. He was a principal of the firm and a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business, where he was named a Fuqua Scholar. Profile
Mr. Halliburton: I'm Ben Halliburton, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Tradition Capital.
TWST: Could