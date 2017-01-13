Investing in Companies with Insider Buying

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 13, 2017
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?
Joseph M. Boskovich Sr. is Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Old West Investment Management, LLC. Prior to founding the company, he was Vice Chairman of Aletheia Research and Management. Earlier, he was CEO at Boskovich Farms. He received his undergraduate degree and his MBA from the University of Southern California, and is a member of USC’s board of trustees. Profile
Mr. Boskovich: Yes, my name is Joe Boskovich Sr.
TWST: Could you tell me what firm you work at and your title