Investing in Companies with Insider Buying

Joseph M. Boskovich Sr. is Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Old West Investment Management, LLC. Prior to founding the company, he was Vice Chairman of Aletheia Research and Management. Earlier, he was CEO at Boskovich Farms. He received his undergraduate degree and his MBA from the University of Southern California, and is a member of USC’s board of trustees. Profile

Mr. Boskovich: Yes, my name is Joe Boskovich Sr.

TWST: Could you tell me what firm you work at and your title