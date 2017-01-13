The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> January 13, 2017

A Vigilant Stance on U.S. E&Ps in 2017

Herrlin, John P.
John P. Herrlin Jr. is the Head of Oil and Gas Equity Research and Equity Analyst at Societe Generale. He covers integrated oil and E&P companies within the Americas region. Mr. Herrlin joined the firm from AlphaOne Capital Partners, LLC in 2010. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at BofA Merrill Lynch Research Division as an Analyst, where he followed U.S. and Canadian E&P companies, and since 2004, United States integrated energy companies. Mr. Herrlin also followed the E&P sector at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. Research Division and before that Smith Barney. He was Institutional Investor’s top-ranked oil and gas analyst for six years while at BofA Merrill Lynch Research, and was rated since 1994 in the exploration and production category. Mr. Herrlin has an MBA in finance and energy management from the University of Denver, conducted graduate studies in geology from the University of Montana and Colorado School of Mines, and received an undergraduate degree in geology from the University of Montana. Profile
TWST: Let's start with an introduction to your coverage universe.

Mr. Herrlin: I've been on the Street for over two decades. By training I was a geologist before I

