A Fully Invested Equity Strategy Focused on Low Volatility

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 27, 2017
TWST: Well, I was looking at your bio and then also looking at BMO Global Low Volatility Equity Fund.
David Corris is Head of Disciplined Equities and Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management since 2015. He leads a team of 11 investment professionals who manage over $15 billion in active equity strategies spanning U.S., international, low volatility and global long/short. He is Portfolio Manager for U.S. large/mid/small-cap strategies and is responsible for implementing investment strategy and leading day-to-day portfolio research and trading. Additionally, he oversees quantitative research agenda and weekly equity team meetings. Profile
Mr. Corris: So the ticker for that would be MLVEX. It's