January 27, 2017

A Fully Invested Equity Strategy Focused on Low Volatility

Corris, David
David Corris is Head of Disciplined Equities and Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management since 2015. He leads a team of 11 investment professionals who manage over $15 billion in active equity strategies spanning U.S., international, low volatility and global long/short. He is Portfolio Manager for U.S. large/mid/small-cap strategies and is responsible for implementing investment strategy and leading day-to-day portfolio research and trading. Additionally, he oversees quantitative research agenda and weekly equity team meetings. Profile
TWST: Well, I was looking at your bio and then also looking at BMO Global Low Volatility Equity Fund. 

Mr. Corris: So the ticker for that would be MLVEX. It's

