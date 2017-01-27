A Fully Invested Equity Strategy Focused on Low Volatility

David Corris is Head of Disciplined Equities and Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management since 2015. He leads a team of 11 investment professionals who manage over $15 billion in active equity strategies spanning U.S., international, low volatility and global long/short. He is Portfolio Manager for U.S. large/mid/small-cap strategies and is responsible for implementing investment strategy and leading day-to-day portfolio research and trading. Additionally, he oversees quantitative research agenda and weekly equity team meetings. Profile

Mr. Corris: So the ticker for that would be MLVEX. It's